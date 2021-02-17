These 22 Eastern Washington schools will now offer COVID-19 testing

Officials emphasized that the testing programs will be tailored based on the school districts – some could be for students, staff or a combination of both.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that about 50 more schools will participate in a COVID-19 testing program as districts try to bring more students back to in-person classes.

Of the nearly 50 schools, 22 of them are in Eastern Washington, according to a list provided by the governor’s office.

Thirteen school districts, including the Spokane Public School District, have been participating in a testing pilot program, and the new schools will join them this month.

“This is yet another layer of confidence we want to offer people to go back to on-site classes,” Inslee said.

Officials emphasized that the testing programs will be tailored based on the school districts – some could be for students, staff or a combination of both, according to Inslee. The goal was to isolate cases quickly and quarantine close contacts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a list of the schools in Eastern Washington being added to the program:

Chewelah School District

Lamont School District

PRIDE Prep Charter School District

Wilbur School District

Cheney School District

The Valley School District

Colton School District

Creston School District

Deer Park School District

Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools

Reardan-Edwall School District

Spokane International Academy

Sprague School District

Washtucna School district

Mead School District

Medical Lake School District

Northport School District

Republic School District

Riverside School District

Selkirk School District

Central Valley School District

West Valley School District’

On Feb. 12, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines called for things such as hand washing, social distancing and masks but do not include a mandate for vaccinations in order to reopen schools.

Inslee has toured schools in Washington state to get a feel for what is currently being done to prevent the spread of coronavirus. His tour comes as a growing number of districts are bringing students back for in-person education.

Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2020, there were 84 coronavirus outbreaks reported in K-12 schools in 13 counties. There were 305 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreaks, which were defined by two or more cases within two weeks of each other. Sixty-four percent of those outbreaks involved two or three cases.

The Washington Education Association, the union that represents teachers, has said that if Washington wants to prioritize in-person learning, the state also needs to prioritize vaccinating teachers.