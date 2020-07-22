SPS to offer in-person classes, alternating schedules for secondary students in fall

There will also be an option for distance learning for families who aren’t comfortable sending their child back to school.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools release its plan Wednesday for how schools in the district will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter to parents.

The plan ranges from some students going to school every day to others attending school on an alternating schedule. There will also be an option for distance learning for families who aren’t comfortable sending their child back to school.

According to the letter, elementary school students in kindergarten to fourth grade will go to school every day. Students in fifth and sixth grade will likely go to school on an alternating schedule in order to provide social distancing and class sizes that meet safety guidelines, the letter says.

Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule due to larger enrollments at middle and high schools, according to the letter. This will allow for social distancing and class sizes that accommodate the 6-foot distancing requirement, the letter says.

The district says modifications to the learning plan will be offered to special education students and other student groups that require additional support.

Families who are not comfortable sending students back to school will be able to register for a full distance learning option that can include instructor-led classes, project-based activities and social-emotional learning, the district said. Detail about how to register will be available in August.

If school buildings are unable to open and SPS needs to offer full distance learning for all students, a model is being developed to help students and parents get clarity and consistency.

SPS students last attended school on March 16, 2020.

If parents have questions about the reopening plan, they are encouraged to attend one of two webinars.