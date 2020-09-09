SPS to give away free 5-day meal kits for breakfast, lunches

Meals will be available a all school sites on Mondays from 11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 11:50 a.m. to 12:50

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Public Schools is distributing five-day meal kits to families at 45 of its school sites starting Monday, Sept. 14.

According to SPS Spokesperson Ally Barrera, the kits include five breakfasts and five lunches that are ready to eat. They are free for all children 18 years old and younger through the United States Department of Agriculture’s extension of the Free Summer Meals Program through the end of 2020.

The meal kits will feature items like whole grain cereal and Benefit Bars, 100% beef burgers, whole-muscle chicken, whole grain foods, fresh vegetables, and a variety of fresh and cupped fruits. You will also have a choice of 1% white milk by the half gallon, or half-pints of fat-free chocolate milk.

Meals can be picked up at all 45 school sites on Mondays from 11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. or on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 11:50 a.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Before picking up the meals, SPS asks families to fill out a pre-order survey by Thursday for the following week’s meal kit. This will help schools know how many families to expect on a given day but filling out the survey is not required to get a kit.