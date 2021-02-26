Spokane middle, high school students prepare for hybrid return on Monday

The next wave of phasing will bring students in grades 7-12 back into the classroom.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of middle and high school students in Spokane will be walking through their school doors next week.

It has been nearly a full year since Spokane Public Schools first announced its shut down because of COVID-19. Students will now transition to a hybrid schedule beginning March 1.

“I personally have a fairly negative opinion about going back at this point,” explained Kathryn Dunakey, a senior at North Central High School.

There’s been mixed emotions on the timing while students make preparations for their return.

“I’m a senior and I have five AP classes,” Dunakey explained.

A little under four months remain in the school year. SPS has been slowly phasing students back into the classroom since October. The process began with kindergarten, then progressed up the ladder to other grades.

Students will have a blend of both in-person learning and remote learning. Virtual classes will continue on days that students aren't in the building. SPS is going with this format to reduce student populations in schools to meet health and safety requirements.

Days on campus will be divided between two groups - alternating which day of the week students have in the classroom.

“I have a lot of respect for their dedication to keeping us safe, even if I have some concerns about the actual effectiveness,” Dunakey said.

The adjustment to virtual learning hasn’t been too much of a challenge for her throughout this pandemic.

She’s already been accepted into a University. The main thing to do now is passing her advanced placement classes.

“I would enjoy getting to go to prom at some point, but it’s not honestly my priority because school is ultimately about getting an education," Dunakey said.

New protocols will also be in place along with the new schedule on Monday. A daily health check will be required. Students will complete a brief survey answering whether they’ve experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.