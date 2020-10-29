Spokane Public School first, second graders to return to classrooms

First graders will return to the classroom on Nov. 9 and will be on an alternating schedule. Second graders will return to in-person classes on Nov. 30.

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane Public Schools is moving forward with a plan to bring first and second graders back to the classroom.

In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the district presented the plan to bring students back.

First graders will return to the classroom on Nov. 9 and will be on an alternating schedule through Nov. 20. Then, all students will return.

Second graders will return to in-person classes on Nov. 30 on an alternating schedule as well.

The district said during the alternating schedule, learning for students at home will be facilitated by district staff.

Students will attend in classroom cohorts of approximately 20, according to the district’s plan. They will attend recess with their cohort and eat lunch in classrooms. Students will receive special instruction like music, physical education, art and science.

There will be some restrictions for in person instruction including, the amount of time spent indoors, and wearing a mask. There will also be time for mask breaks.

Spokane Public Schools is host webinars about the plan. There will be one Monday at 12:50 p.m. for first grade staff and at 6:30 p.m. for families.

Second grade staff and families will also have a webinar on Nov. 16.

In early October, the school district made the decision to bring Kindergarteners back into classrooms. Those students returned Oct. 19.

Spokane Public Schools is asked kindergarten parents to fill out its daily health check form online before taking their child to school.