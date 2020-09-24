Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz supports return to classroom for K-2 students

Lutz also said he supports a staged return for all elementary students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Wednesday that he supports area schools allowing students in Kindergarten through second grade to return to the classroom for in-person instruction.

Lutz explains in a Spokane Regional Health District release that schools in districts including Spokane Public Schools, Central Valley School District, Cheney School District and West Valley School District, have been working with the health district to develop return plans.

“We’re watching the data closely, and although our county remains in the high range, we feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed for a safe return to in-person learning,” Lutz is quoted as saying in the release.

SPS is holding a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night where a return to the classroom for these students could be approved.

Lutz said later in the release that he supports bringing Kindergarten students in first with a staged approach for other elementary grade students. He said this comes as a move to address social and emotional learning needs as well as skill development, child safety, and academic inequities in these young students.