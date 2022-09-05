'Heed the need to watch your speed': City reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

This week, the Spokane Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be out in force as school begins.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As students head back to school on Tuesday, the City is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets.

“With the start of the school year, we’re asking motorists to be vigilant about safety on our streets,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a written statement. “Heed the need to watch your speed."

This week, the Spokane Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be out in force as school resumes. Officers will watch for people not following the road rules. And they may issue a ticket for both pedestrians and drivers, which can run from $68 for not crossing the street at a crosswalk or intersection, to up to $139 for a driver failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Additionally, photo speed cameras are in place at schools throughout the city.

According to the statement, most vehicle-pedestrian collisions happen in crosswalks, whether if they are marked or unmarked.

Most of those collisions can be prevented if drivers and pedestrians follow the road rules, which include the following:

Drivers: The speed limit in school zones is 20 mph, residential streets 25 mph and arterial streets 30 mph. Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks. All intersections are considered legal crosswalks and should be treated as such whether marked or not.

Pedestrians: Cross the street on a "Walk" signal. If there isn't a signal, look left, right, and left again before crossing at marked crosswalks or intersections.

The five most fatal traffic violations on drivers include DUIs, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

City officials are asking drivers to be extra diligent in their driving habits as the school year gets underway.

Residents can join the 'Neighbors Drive 25' speed reduction campaign, which reminds motorists of the speed limit on local access streets. Residents can pick a free yellow and black 'Neighbors Drive 25' sign at the nearest Community-Oriented Policing Services (COPS) or the MySpokane 311 counter at City Hall. The signs are funded by the City’s Traffic Calming Program.

The Neighbors Drive 25 speed reduction campaign is an education effort reminding drivers to reduce their speeds, especially in areas where children gather and play. For both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes, the likelihood of fatality increases as speed increases.

