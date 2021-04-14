Spokane 5th, 6th graders to return to full-time in-person learning by April 28

Spokane Public Schools is bringing more students back into the classroom.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools intends to bring 5th and 6th grade students back to full-time in-person instruction by April 28th, according to a presentation given by district administrators to the board on Wednesday night.

Those students are currently in a part-time hybrid model, but will soon be joining their younger peers in kindergarten through 4th grade who are already in physical classrooms all week.

To facilitate the move, 5th and 6th grade classrooms will go from 6-foot distancing to just 3 feet between desks, in accordance with new guidelines from the CDC and Washington State.

Distancing of 6 feet will remain required in common areas such as lunchrooms, and in areas where heavy breathing is required like exercise areas or music rooms.

Grades 7 through 12 will remain in a hybrid model. This is in part because Spokane currently has fairly high rates of transmission.

Classrooms for grades 7 through 12 will remain at 6-foot distancing for the same reason.