Riverbend Elementary returns to virtual learning after internal COVID-19 case identified

The Central Valley elementary school identified one case where an individual contracted COVID-19 at the school. Students will return in-person on Feb. 22.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Riverbend Elementary has returned to virtual learning after an internal COVID-19 case was identified at the school, according to the Central Valley School District COVID-19 dashboard.

Parents were notified of the switch on Saturday, according to Central Valley School District Communications Manager Marla Nunberg. Nunberg confirmed the school will be virtual for two weeks and return after President's Day weekend on Feb. 22.

An internal case means that the individual contracted COVID or was exposed at the school or within the district, according to the dashboard. The elementary school also counted seven people who contracted COVID-19 cases outside the school and four people who were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 externally.

There was a deep cleaning of the school over the weekend, Nunberg said.

Riverbend Elementary was at Level 2 of the Spokane Regional Health District's quarantine guidance last week, which means students who shared a classroom with an individual with a positive COVID-19 case were quarantining. The school moved to Level 3 over the weekend. At that level all students at the school will quarantine.

"We are doing our part to help keep our children, staff and Central Valley community safe," Nunberg said.

The internal case at Riverbend is the only internal case identified in the Central Valley School District.

CVSD began phasing elementary school students back into classrooms in October.