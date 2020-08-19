Post Falls School District's back to school plan includes alternate day hybrid schedule

On Tuesday, the district decided to start the school year under the orange system, which is the plan for when there is widespread coronavirus transmission.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls School District decided on an official back to school plan Tuesday evening.

The plan includes a green, yellow, orange and red system that outlines what students, staff and parents can expect under the different conditions.

On Tuesday, the district decided to start the school year under the orange system, which is the plan for when there is widespread coronavirus transmission. This means schools will shift to an alternate day hybrid schedule. It also means learning will be part time in school and part-time at home.

The district’s description of all of the plans is available in the document below: