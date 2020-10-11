Pasadena Park Elementary postpones in-person classes due to staff COVID-19 cases

Shields said the confirmed cases are among staff members and there is no evidence of transmission among students.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The West Valley School District announced Monday night that Pasadena Park Elementary School is postponing on-site learning for the rest of the week due to confirmed coronavirus cases, according to district spokesperson Sue Shields.

Families with students who have been identified as close contacts were notified directly, Shields said.

The school is taking steps to deep clean and sanitize the building so students can return to in-person classes on Monday. Students in all grades will continue to participate in school through virtual learning the rest of the week.