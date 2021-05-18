Odessa SD 6th-12th graders return to online learning due to COVID cases

In an alert to students and parents on Tuesday, the district said there has been some positive cases in its high school.

ODESSA, Wash. — The Odessa School District is moving all students grades 6-12 to online learning for the next two weeks due to an increase in COVID cases.

In an alert to students and parents on Tuesday, the district said there has been some positive cases in its high school and students would move to Google classroom. Junior and high school sports are also cancelled. Grades 6-12 will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, May 25. Sports will also continue that day.

Preschool through fifth graders will continue in-person learning and their schedules will not change, according to administrators.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday recommended that all schools continue to use masks during the 2020-2021 academic school year despite the agency relaxing mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that all K-12 schools should "implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."