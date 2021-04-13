Mead School District students to move to full in-person learning April 23

The board also approved the decision to reduce the social distancing measurement from 6 feet to 3 feet.

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School Board voted unanimously Monday evening to return all students to in-person learning starting Friday, April 23.

The board also approved the decision to reduce the social distancing measurement from 6 feet to 3 feet, as recommended by the CDC. Students will remain 6 feet apart while eating.

Starting next week, students will have their regular A/B schedule Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be remote and then all students will return Friday.

Students who want to remain virtual the rest of the year can.

In late March, Gov. Jay Inslee announced social distancing requirements for students would decrease from 6 feet of separation to 3 feet.

The governor also issued an executive order that requires all kindergarten through sixth-grade students an opportunity to engage in both online and in-person learning by April 5. All older students must be offered at least two days of in-person learning by April 19.

By April 19, all districts must meet at least 30% of average weekly instructional hours as on-campus learning for all students.

No student can be offered fewer than two, partial days of in-person learning.