Mead School District heads back to school in-person Monday

Mead Superintendent Shawn Woodward says the district is focusing on keeping students socially distanced, and masked up as they return in-person.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students in the Mead School District are headed back to school Monday after hazardous air quality delayed the first day of school by a week.

Students in kindergarten through the fifth grade will return for fully in-person learning, while students in sixth through twelfth grades will return on a hybrid, rotating schedule, according to the school's reopening plan.

Mead School District's superintendent Shawn Woodward spoke with KREM about the first day of school. Woodward said they plan to keep students and staff safe by keeping guidelines as straightforward as possible.

"The main thing for us is to not make it too complicated," Woodward said. "So we're just talking about three things, making sure that people are socially distanced, masked up and use great hygiene. and if we remember those three things we're going to be ok."

Should an infection or an outbreak occur, Woodward says students and staff already have the technology necessary to pivot the whole district to online learning.

"We are confident that we can pivot rather quickly," Woodward said. "We have the technology in our students' and staffs' hands right now in the event that that does happen. We are also prepared for classes and schools to possibly shut down, and it's more likely that that will happen rather than the whole school district."

Although coronavirus activity has started to decline in Washington, and in Spokane County, Woodward said he doesn't see school returning to normal this year.

"If I had to guess I think this school year will look the way it does today with the social distancing and the masking," he said. "It would be fantastic if that could loosen up a little bit, but we really don't see that happening in the near future."

Around 72% of families chose to send their students back to school in person, according to Woodward. That means 7,500 students are returning for completely in-person or hybrid learning.

"Our students haven't been in our building for six months," Woodward said. "I think they're just raring to go and excited for the first day."

Elementary School plans:

Elementary school parents had the option to send their students back to school fully in-person or online, according to the plan.

Students returning would follow safety measures and protocols to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus, while students learning online would complete online courses while staying connected to teachers in the Mead school district, according to the plan.

Middle and High school plans:

Middle and High school students are split up into A and B groups who will attend school in-person and online different days of the week.

For both levels, students in the A group will attend in person Monday, Wednesday and every other Friday. Students in the B group will attend in person Tuesday, Thursday and every other Friday, according to the plan.

Safety overview:

For students returning to school in-person, the school outlined the following safety guidelines: