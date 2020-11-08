Mead School District delays start of school year by two weeks

The school district will use a hybrid model of instruction with the option for families to do full remote learning.

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District Board voted unanimously on Monday night to delay the start of the school year by two weeks to September 14.

The move comes as districts around the area are deciding how to carry out instruction amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Mead School District previously approved a plan that calls for in-person classes for preschool through fifth grade, and a hybrid learning model for grades six through 12.

Families that are uncomfortable with returning to in-person classes can opt to go fully virtual.

Mead also released a list of safety protocols for in-person learning: