List of Spokane County school districts and their current learning models

Schools around Spokane are starting to phase students back into classroom. Here's a look at all of their learning models.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, children around the country have been out of classrooms and learning at home with help from technology.

Here’s a breakdown of all the school districts in Spokane County and which students are back in class or learning virtually as of Jan. 22.

Central Valley School District

Kindergarten through sixth grade students, along with preschoolers and all levels of special education, all have the option of attending school in person all day every school day.

Seventh through twelfth grade will begin a phased hybrid model on Feb. 1.

Cheney School District

Kindergarten through third graders are back to in-person learning. Third graders are phasing back into classrooms. All third-graders will be back in-person on Jan. 25.

Also on Jan. 25, fourth and fifth graders begin a hybrid phase to in-person learning. The two groups will alternate a Monday/Thursday schedule.

Middle and high school students are scheduled to begin a hybrid phase to in-person learning on Feb. 8.

Deer Park School District

All students have the option for in-person learning.

East Valley School District

All students are learning virtually.

Great Northern School District

All students are learning virtually.

Freeman School District

Kindergarten through third grade are learning in-person in cohorts. Fourth through twelfth graders are in-person two days a week.

Mead School District

Kindergarten through fifth grade are doing in-person learning every day. Sixth through twelfth graders are doing a rotating hybrid learning schedule.

Medical Lake School District

Kindergarten through third graders are in-person learning.

Fourth and fifth graders at Hallett Elementary are in a hybrid learning model. Fourth and fifth graders at Michael Anderson Elementary are in-person learning five days a week because they can provide more social distancing.

On Feb. 1, grades 6-12 will return to classrooms in a hybrid model.

Riverside School District

All students have the option of in-person learning or virtual learning.

Spokane School District

Kindergarten through second graders are in-person learning.

Third graders are on an alternating in-person learning schedule until Feb. 2. Then, they will all attend in-person.

Fifth and sixth-graders could start in a hybrid model on Feb. 17.

Middle and high schoolers could start in a hybrid model on March 1.

West Valley School District

Preschool through fifth grade student are attending school in a hybrid model.