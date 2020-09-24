What will it look like when kindergarteners return to Spokane-area schools? Your questions answered

When will kindergarten students return to school in the Spokane area? What will their schedule look like? Here are your questions answered.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several districts throughout the Spokane area have announced plans for kindergarten students to return to their classrooms, which has undoubtedly led to many questions for families.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said on Wednesday that he supports area schools allowing students in kindergarten through second grade to return to the classroom for in-person instruction.

KREM set out to answer some questions that parents may have about the decision. We gathered information from Lutz, superintendents of Central Valley School District and Spokane Public Schools, and district websites.

When will kindergarten students return to school?

Kindergarten students within Spokane Public Schools are expected to return to classrooms on Oct. 7, while CVSD and West Valley School District will begin welcoming students back on Oct. 5.

What will schedules look like?

Spokane Public Schools

SPS students will attend school on an alternating schedule, in Group A or Group B, at the start of the process. School will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m.

Information on the alternating schedule and the assignment of student groups will be provided next week, the district wrote online.

After the initial alternating schedule, all kindergarten students will attend school every day.

Central Valley School District

Kindergarten students in all CVSD elementary schools will begin their return to the classroom with a phase A/B approach.

Some students will attend school on Monday, Oct. 5, while others will attend school on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The school day will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m.

Schools within the district are then planning to transition to a full day for all kindergarten students on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

West Valley School District

The district's hybrid model for kindergarten students is 50% in the classroom and 50% distance learning in a rotating A/B schedule.

Cohort A will be in classrooms on Monday, Thursday and every other Wednesday. Cohort B will be in classroom on Tuesday, Friday and every other Wednesday.

When can students in other grades return to school?

The answer to this question is still up in the air.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 24, CVSD Superintendent Ben Small said the district has created milestones for its board to weigh in on regarding a phased-in approach for other grade levels. However, this decision would also be based on Dr. Lutz's advice.

“We are planning to move our 3-12 [students] into in-person learning as well and we’ll be ready to do so," Small said.

SPS Superintendent Adam Swinyard said the district has also outlined plans for the return of older students when health officials say it is safe.

Will transportation be provided for students who are returning soon?

Transportation will be provided for CVSD students but the district is encouraging parents to take their child to school if at all possible to help with social distancing practices.

SPS will also provide transportation to students, Swinyard said.

Why does Dr. Lutz's guidance apply to younger students?

Dr. Lutz explained that schools, both public and private, have been working closely with Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) to develop plans for the eventual return to in-person learning.

“We’re watching the data closely, and although our county remains in the high range, we feel confident in the plans these school districts have developed for a safe return to in-person learning,” Lutz explained.

Lutz stated that bringing kindergarten students back into their classrooms "will address needs for social and emotional learning and skill development, concerns of child safety, and academic inequities among those with limited access to technology."