In-person classes for special education in East Valley SD still undecided

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — With classes approaching, special education is on the mind of teachers who work with students with disabilities.

They’re dealing with the same uncertainty from COVID-19 while trying to figure out what’s best for their children with special needs.

“Our whole society is going through trauma right now and so it’s really important as teachers when we meet with our students that we have a positive message for them,” explained Direct Instructor Jon Thomas.

The East Valley School District is leaning towards a hybrid schedule upon their return. Giving students an option to continue online learning or return to in-person classes.

For kids with disabilities, the decision for a return is still being worked out.

“To be in a situation where we don’t know what we’re doing, we don’t know where we’re teaching and we don’t know when we’re going back in the building. It’s a lot of stress,” Thomas said.

Thomas has been a direct instructor for 12 years. He works with students who have special needs and understands what the parents of these children may be going through as they think about what they’ll do.

“You’re really asking a lot of a family that has to send their medically fragile student into a building,” he explained.

Many of the students enrolled in this kind of learning deal with respiratory issues and sensory problems.

This puts them at a disadvantage for social distance protocols and other protective measures like wearing a mask, but in-person learning plays a huge role in their development.

“A lot of my students are non-verbal so that’s about communicating with them and learning their communication style and that’s all done person to person,” Thomas said.

While the district figures out scenarios that’ll be best for the students, Thomas knows there isn’t going to be a perfect answer. Even if they return to classes, there is a possibility that could instantly change if a positive coronavirus case hits the school.