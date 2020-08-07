Idaho releases guidelines for reopening schools in the fall

Until a vaccine or better treatment option is created, Idaho schools will need to prepare different types of learning methods.

BOISE, Idaho — New guidelines were released Wednesday on what Idaho schools might look like in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Brad Little’s Office and the Idaho Board of Education released a framework to provide local school districts with guidance for reopening schools. It is expected that students will return to school buildings. The guidelines are just expectations and it is not a binding legal document. It does not answer all of the aspects of reopening schools.

Until a vaccine or better treatment option is created, Idaho schools will need to prepare different types of learning methods. This includes traditional in-person classes, a mix of in-person and online classes and an extended distance learning plan.

The framework is broken down into three categories. The first is called the ‘preparedness phase.’ This is when there is no community transmission of the virus. In this phase, school buildings will open for in person classes but everyone still has to practice social distancing and schools with increase their sanitation efforts. Masks will be recommended, but not required.

The second phase will be in place when there’s minimal to moderate community transmission. During this stage, school buildings may open. They can choose to stagger schedules to create more physical distancing. Masks will be recommended when practical, according to the guidelines.

When there’s still substantial community spread, schools will be in category three. The state outlines that this is when there’s a large-scale community transmission and health care staffing is significantly impacted. If hospitals are nearing or exceeding capacity, schools would then look to short-term or extended online learning.

The guidelines also say schools should be prepared for a confirmed case of coronavirus in the building. Each school may require different procedures based on the case and instructions from local public health officials.

Here are the steps each school should consider following a reported coronavirus case: