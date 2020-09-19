How will Washington schools handle to COVID-19 cases?

Schools in Washington state that discover a positive case are required to tell all parents and families about a potential outbreak.

Washington schools have protocols in place for when or if a student tests positive for coronavirus.

Schools in Washington state that discover a positive case are required to tell all parents and families about a potential outbreak. If there is concern that everyone who may have been exposed can be identified and contacted, that's when the public will be notified.

Staff at the school and parents of students who were in contact with a positive case must be immediately notified, along with the local health district.

The Spokane Regional Health District recommends the school also quickly begin contract tracing.

The Washington Department of Health requires schools to dismiss the entire classroom to quarantine for 14 days if two or more positive COVID-19 cases occur within the group/cohort within a 14 day period.

If two or more classrooms are in quarantine at a school with 10 or fewer classrooms, that school would be required to close. The school should also thoroughly clean and sanitize areas of concern after a positive case is reported.

All schools in Washington state with positive cases of COVID-19 are asked to work with their local health districts in reporting cases and for guidance to prevent further spread.

KREM is still working to find out how Idaho schools will handle cases of COVID-19, but here's what we know so far.

Panhandle Health District said it worked closely with schools to develop plans when a case occurs.