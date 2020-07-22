Here's what K-12 classes could look like in the fall around the Inland Northwest

Schools around the Inland Northwest are putting together plans for what classes could look like for students.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Back to school time is quickly approaching as the coronavirus pandemic looms over school districts and their plans to reopen in the fall.

Schools around the Inland Northwest are putting together plans for what classes could look like for students in kindergarten all the way through middle school.

Here’s a look at what we know about school districts plans:

Spokane Public Schools

SPS leaders said their plan is to have a recommendation for the safe reopening of schools by Aug. 1. The school board will then vote on the recommendation Aug. 12.

Kindergarten to fourth grade students will go to school every day

Fifth and sixth graders will likely go to an alternating schedule

Secondary students will likely go to an alternating schedule

Social distancing will be in place at all schools

Modified learning plan offered to special education students and other student groups that require additional support

Families uncomfortable sending students back to school can register for distance learning.

Information on distance learning will be available in August

Central Valley School District

A plan for reopening will be voted on by the chool board and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction in August.

Kindergarten to sixth grade will be open all day every day for in-person classes

Seventh to twelfth grade will be open for in-person learning on an A/B schedule with a blended learning model, meaning a 2 day/3 day in-person weekly rotation

Safety requirements, including social distancing will be in place

District plans to have the virtual learning model parallel the in-person model, both with instructor-led courses in an interactive environment

Mead School District

The reopening plan will be approved by the board of directors and OSPI in early August.

In-person classes will resume for preschool and K-12, if allowed

If unable to have face-to-face classes for all students, a split/rotating schedule for students would be put in place

If no students are allowed to attend school in person, online learning would be available and will include a blend of recorded lessons and live instruction depending on the grade level.