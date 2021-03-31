Here are 3 Spokane area school districts' plans for more in-person learning

The West Valley, Spokane and Cheney school districts all have meetings to discuss bringing more students back to in-person learning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three school districts in the Spokane area are considering changes to their in-person learning opportunities Wednesday.

On March 25, Governor Jay Inslee announced social distancing requirements for students would be decreased from 6 feet of separation to 3 feet, effective immediately. School districts will need to adjust their plans based on this new guidance, including those who have already implemented a 6-foot rule, bringing students back to the classroom. By the fall, no school district should be using the 6-foot minimum between students, Inslee said.

Here’s a preview of what each school district is proposing:

West Valley School District

At a special 11:30 a.m. meeting Wednesday, the West Valley School Board approved a plan to bring all preschool and high school students back to 100 percent in-person learning by April 12 and bring middle school students back to in-person learning by April 19.

The board also approved changes to the virtual learning option for middle and high schoolers.

Spokane Public School District

The Spokane Public School Board will discuss a school reopening update at a special meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. It’s unclear whether or not they will vote on anything. No details on the reopening plan are available on the school board’s agenda.

Cheney School District

The Cheney School Board will discuss expanding in-person learning for middle and high school students at a meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.