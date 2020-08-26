Gonzaga welcomes 1,000-plus first-year students to campus beginning Wednesday

The first day of classes for Gonzaga University students is Sept. 1. In-person classes will be offered, but online learning is also an option.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University students and their families will flock to campus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, for move-in day and the beginning of new student orientation for freshmen.

The first day of class at Gonzaga is set for Tuesday, Sept. 1. In-person classes will be offered, though the university is offering a variety of instruction modes.

Students at the University of Idaho in Moscow returned to classrooms on Tuesday, Aug. 24, while students at Washington State University began remote learning.

Courses at Gonzaga will be delivered in a variety of ways, including in-person, face-to-face via remote technology, or a hybrid format that is partly in-person and partly remote. In-person classes will also have an interactive "live" remote mode where possible.

All courses can be accessed online, so students who wish to study remotely for the fall semester can do so.

Programs that require hands-on learning, such as nursing, human physiology, performing arts, laboratory science and engineering, will offer in-person courses with physical distancing, face coverings and other safety protocols in place.

All courses at Gonzaga will move online after Thanksgiving Break. Students remaining on campus will be supported with residential living and dining while students who leave campus are asked to complete the semester from home and not return until spring semester.

Gonzaga is welcoming 1,058 first-year students and about 128 undergraduate transfer students to campus this week.

The on-campus living requirement for all first and second-year students has also been waived for the academic year. Students living in campus residence halls will still have access to food services.

“The new Zags are a remarkable group of first-year and transfer students who will grace the Gonzaga community. I have marveled at their resilience, hope, activism, desire to make the world better, and commitment to their education,” said Erin Hays, director of undergraduate admission.

Gonzaga University leaders released a message ahead of the new school year urging students not to host large gatherings, including parties.

“Parties and larger gatherings of people – on or off campus - risk your health, the health of others in the Spokane community, and our ability to keep the Gonzaga campus open. Therefore, these large gatherings are prohibited and we have no choice but to hold violators accountable," reads a message in the university’s off-campus student guide.