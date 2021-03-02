Gonzaga Prep students return to full-day in-person classes

On Feb. 1, the school moved to full-day in-person classes split between two cohorts to allow for COVID-19 safety.

Gonzaga Preparatory School announced Wednesday that students will move to full-day in-person classes.

The school spent a semester doing daily in-person and synchronous at home half-day instruction, according to a press release. On Feb. 1, the school moved to full-day in-person classes split between two cohorts to allow for COVID-19 safety.

“The recommendation by local and state health officials to bring students more fully back on campus was consistent with our experience of the low risk of transmission of COVID at schools that closely follow health guidance,” Vice Principal of Academics Derek Duchesne said in a statement.

Students will have a new “community time” to allow students to have extra time to participate in activities, clubs and faith formation, the press release says. There will also be extra time for students to connect with teachers and counselors.

“Seeing our students reconnect and have time for fun interactions is uplifting for our whole community. We are excited to have intentional time for students to learn more about mental health and wellness, attend Mass, and have conversations about racial justice. Club time is also built in so that we can nurture the wide variety of student interests,” Dean of Students Peg Haun-McEwen said in a statement. “When you ask a student what they have missed most in the last year, the answer is often ‘community.’ By having community time each day, we are striving to support the whole person and bring life back into student life.”