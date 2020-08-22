Gonzaga, Dr. Bob Lutz urge students not to host large gatherings

“Parties and larger gatherings of people – on or off campus - risk your health, the health of others in the Spokane community."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University and the Spokane Regional Health District are urging college students not to host large events and parties.

In the university’s off-campus student guide, school leaders said they understand the importance of socialization as part of the college experience.

“This is a time when we need everyone to join together for the health of our community,” the guide says. “We have been granted the opportunity to continue our work. But this opportunity can be quickly taken away if local or state health authorities perceive that we – students, staff, faculty and administrators – are not taking this situation seriously and doing our part to reflect this through our actions.”

The guide goes on to say small social gatherings with housemates and within residence halls are OK.

“Parties and larger gatherings of people – on or off campus - risk your health, the health of others in the Spokane community, and our ability to keep the Gonzaga campus open,” the guide says. “Therefore, these large gatherings are prohibited and we have no choice but to hold violators accountable.”

School leaders said they would be closely monitoring activities on and off campus.

The guide also includes a letter from Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

“My colleagues and I have been very direct about the risks associated with bringing large numbers of young people together this fall,” Lutz wrote. “I believe the university has been taking these risks seriously and has worked hard to manage them responsibly. Now, it is your turn to do your part. As Spokane County’s leading public health official, I am asking you to do your part to keep the rates of COVID-19 viral transmission as low as possible in our Spokane community.”

Lutz wrote that young people gathering is one of the most significant concerns regarding viral transmission and consuming alcohol lowers inhibition and leads to greater risks.