Freeman SD to offer in-person learning 5 days a week starting April 12

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Freeman School District announced Friday all students will return for in-person learning five days a week starting April 12.

In a letter to students, families and staff, Superintendent Randy Russell said directors and principals will be working with staff over the next week to ensure a smooth transition.

Russell said 35 students remain remote and many of them will return with this announcement. Principals and teachers will develop a plan for students who will continue remote learning. Russell said the district will not offer a hybrid schedule for the fourth quarter.

The district will still enforce mask wearing and social distancing.

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Jay Inslee announced social distancing requirements for students would be decreased from 6 feet of separation to 3 feet.

School districts will need to adjust their plans based on this new guidance, including those who have already implemented a 6-foot rule, bringing students back to the classroom.

By the fall, no school district should be using the 6-foot minimum between students, Inslee said.

The CDC still recommends 6 feet between staff and between staff and students. It also recommends 6 feet of distance for students during certain circumstances, such as when they are eating.

Teachers and students are asked to continue wearing masks.

The governor issued an executive order that requires all kindergarten through sixth-grade students an opportunity to engage in both online and in-person learning by April 5. All older students must be offered at least two days of in-person learning by April 19.

By April 19, all districts must meet at least 30% of average weekly instructional hours as on-campus learning for all students.

No student can be offered fewer than two, partial days of in-person learning.