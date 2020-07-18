Five things to know about Spokane Public Schools reopening

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools announced their reopening plan and gave a webinar address.
Here are the top five things you need to know about the school district.
- Scheduling
- they don't have a set plan at this time, but that does not mean that they don't have any idea.
- Elementary school students are going to be going to classes Monday through Friday, but there might be some possible alternating day schedule for older elementary school students.
- Secondary or middle school students are going to have an alternating schedule. So they'll go to school either two days a week and then three days a week or vice versa, you have a child who is in a special education program.
- Special education students are encouraged to attend school, according to Director Becky Ramsey. However, the district is aware that some parents would rather home school, and they will help in a case-by-case basis.
- Tech Initiative
- Every student, no matter the grade level, will be given a laptop computer for free.
- SPS was given money for technology advancements by numerous government funding agencies and grants.
- There will be training programs for students, staff and families.
- Students will be able to have individualized programs
- Protocol
- The school is following Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction guidelines for social distancing.
- When you walk into the school, there's going to be a screening process where your temperature is taken.
- *Masks are required. If your child does not wear a mask, they will not be let into the school.
- *Unless they have the "OK" from SPS to not wear one.
- Cleaning is essential:
- Caddies will hold cleaning supplies in every classroom. They will be used to wipe down anything the students touch.
- There's also going to be cleaning regularly for the school.
- Students will be at least 6 feet apart from each other.
- Other Options
- If you don't feel comfortable sending your kid to school, you can opt into distance learning.
- This is exactly like school last spring.
- If you do choose to do distant learn and later change your mind, getting back into the neighborhood school might not be an opportunity this year, according to Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard.
- There is still so much more to come.
- Probably the most requested thing during the webinar was about sports and other types of activities.
- As of right now, they aren't sure what's going to happen, but there will be a memo sent out on July 22.
- There will be two more Q&A sessions; one this Thursday, July 23, and another next Thursday, July 30.
This article will be updated as more questions are answered.