Central Valley School District to bring first graders back to classrooms Oct. 21

All first graders will be attending school in person by Oct. 23, according to the Central Valley School District website.

First graders will return to classrooms in the Central Valley School District starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to a message to parents on the school district's website.

The district will bring half of the first graders back on Oct. 21, and the other half back on Oct. 22, with all students returning in person by Friday, Oct. 23, the website reads.

Transportation will be provided, but the district says it's urging parents to drive their kids to school, as busses will only run at 50% capacity to accommodate social distancing.

The district is prepared to switch back to virtual learning if the move becomes necessary, the message reads.

If there are two or more positive cases in one class in a 14 day period, that entire class will quarantine and switch back to virtual learning for two weeks, according to the district's COVID-19 expectations and protocols.

Parents will be notified if there are confirmed cases in their children's classes, if another student in their child's class is exhibiting symptoms or is isolating, and also if another class at the school will be quarantining due to positive cases.

If enough classrooms are quarantined, the entire school will shift back to online learning, the website reads.