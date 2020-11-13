East Valley School District switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19 related absences

The district will reassess the decision when county COVID-19 cases improve and they are able to adequately staff schools.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The East Valley School District announced Friday that students will transition to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 16 due to an increase in COVID-19 related absences within the district.

According to a note to families and staff, students will continue virtual learning for at least two weeks.

“When county COVID-19 cases improve and we are able to adequately staff for a safe and efficient operation of the district, we will then plan for a return to in-person instruction,” the note says.

The decision was made by Superintendent Kelly Shea and not the Spokane Regional Health District, according to the note.

“This decision is based on our inability to provide enough staff to operate due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our district and the number of staff who have been placed in quarantine as a result of being exposed to someone who has tested positive,” the note reads. “Though our number of positive cases have significantly increased this week, we still have not found evidence of the virus being transmitted within our schools, though it remains a possibility.”

The district will reassess the decision when county COVID-19 cases improve and they are able to adequately staff for a safe and efficient operation of the district, the note says.

According to Shea, there's been 13 positive COVID-19 cases since Nov. 2. He said 53 staff and 217 students are in quarantine.

KREM 2’s Amanda Roley spoke with Shea ahead of the decision. At the time, he told Roley a teacher in the district tested positive Thursday night.

“So we're anticipating that there will be 75 students placed in quarantine today, because that particular teacher, the job that they have, sees more students than just a teacher that's in a small cohort is say eight to 12 kids,” said Shea, “So when we start seeing the quarantines that is really what adding to the number of absences that we have on a daily basis.”

As of Friday, Shea said they had 68 staff members out sick and there are 15 unfilled positions.

“I have not done it recently, but I have gone out and filled in in a classroom where we do not have a teacher there,” Shea said. “So, we do not have enough substitutes on a daily basis to fill all the positions that are open because people have had to stay home.”

Roley asked Shea if the district has an outbreak on its hands.

“Oh, we're very close,” Shea said. “We've been in conversations with the regional health district and, because of the number of cases that we have, some of our schools have been moved to a different level...”