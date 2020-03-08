Coeur d'Alene Schools to release reopening plan ahead of board meeting

Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is releasing its 2020 reopening plan at 1 p.m. on August 3, just hours before a scheduled board meeting.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Public Schools is holding its monthly Board of Trustees meeting on at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, to present the district’s 2020 reopening plan.

In addition to discussing the reopening plan, the board will go over details regarding an online option for students.

The meeting will take place at the Midtown Meeting Center with limited seating due to coronavirus restrictions. Before the meeting starts, attendees can sign up to make a public comment.

Anyone can also tune into the meeting virtually via the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The district plans to release the reopening plan online ahead of the meeting at 1 p.m. It will be available for review on the district website, in an email sent to families and on social media.

Written commentary about the plan can be sent to Ltowne@cdaschools.org. The board will accept those comments until Aug. 20 and will vote to approve a final reopening plan on Aug 24.

Potential plans discussed during podcast

Superintendent Steve Cook spoke in a podcast last week discussing what went into reopening decisions.

The biggest takeaway is that the district appears to have a five-stage plan in place. Separate plans vary based on the status of COVID-19 in North Idaho at the start of the school year.

Some options include different variations of in-person instruction, while others include safety precautions like students wearing masks. Another plan details an all-virtual learning model.

Since the podcast aired, the Panhandle Health District approved a mask mandate for Kootenai County.

The planning of extracurricular activities was also discussed on the podcast. State guidelines will categorize these activities based on risk.

District leaders say they do not want to get rid of extracurricular activities, but they will look different this year.

Contact tracing was also a topic of conversation during the podcast, with discussion about school nurses helping with these efforts. Any or staff member within six feet of a positive case for at least 15 minutes is at risk, and would have to quarantine for two weeks.