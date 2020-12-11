Coeur d'Alene middle schools will move back to blended learning by end of November

The district also moved the Northwest Expedition Academy to full remote learning due to a staff shortage caused by COVID-19 infections.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Public Schools announced on Wednesday that middle schools in the district would be reverting back to blended learning amid coronavirus cases in the district.

In a release sent to families, the district said the change would begin on November 30 and was caused in part by "current levels of staff and student absences," which the district said it believes will continue.

As of Wednesday, the district said it has 34 students and 28 employees in isolation with coronavirus, with another 524 students and 76 staff members in quarantine due to having close contact with a positive coronavirus case.

Half of the district's middle school students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, with the other half attending in-person Thursday and Friday. The district added that if staffing shortages increase, it may have to implement the blended learning model for individual middle school sooner than November 30.

High schools in the district have been carrying out class using the blended model since the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, Idaho's five northern counties hit 7,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

Northwest Expedition School switched to full remote learning

The Coeur d’Alene School District decided on Wednesday to close Northwest Expedition Academy temporarily because of staffing issues from COVID-19 infections.

According to Coeur d’Alene School District Spokesperson Scott Maben, students are temporarily going to start doing fully remote learning Thursday and will continue through next week. He said the district hopes to have students back in class after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

Maben said 25 percent of the staff is out right now due to coronavirus. Teachers are out for positive cases or are in quarantine due to exposure, Maben said.

“That’s a high percentage of staff to be gone,” Maben said. “We just can’t cover it with subs.”

About 40 students are out of school as well, Maben said. That is 10% of the school's 400 students.

Grab and go meals for students will be available Monday-Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at three middle schools (Woodland, Canfield, and Lakes) while the building is closed.

District administration has moved the school to the red, or high, COVID-19 risk level.

The rest of the district is currently in the orange, or moderate, COVID-19 risk level. The board voted to move the district to the risk level on Oct. 19.