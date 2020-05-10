Coeur d'Alene moves to all in-person classes, Spokane-area kindergarteners return this week

Coeur d'Alene students will attend in-person classes five days a week, while only kindergarteners in the Spokane area will return to classrooms this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several school districts around the Inland Northwest are either welcoming more students into classrooms or allowing them in for the first time this week since the coronavirus shutdown.

Students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will attend in-person classes five days a week beginning Monday, Oct. 5. In Spokane, kindergartens students will return to their classrooms.

The Board of Trustees in Coeur d'Alene recently voted to switch from the current orange (moderate) risk level, which calls for a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, to the yellow (minimal) risk level after reviewing data trends on COVID-19 cases in Kootenai County.

When the district operates in yellow, all students — except those enrolled in online school — will attend school in-person every day.

Meanwhile, the nearby Post Falls School District decided last week that it will not follow the lead of Coeur d'Alene and other districts in North Idaho. In a special meeting Monday, board members decided to wait another two weeks before making a decision.

Spokane-area kindergarteners return to classrooms

Kindergarten students in the Central Valley School District will begin their return to the classroom with a phased approach using groups A and B.

Some students will attend school on Monday, Oct. 5, while others will attend school on Tuesday, Oct. 6. The school day will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 3:10 p.m., with full days starting on Oct. 7.

Schools within the district are then planning to transition to a full day for all kindergarten students on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Spokane Public Schools is welcoming kindergarten students back to buildings beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7. Students in the district will also attend school on alternating schedule in groups A and B. School will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m.