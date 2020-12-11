Coeur d'Alene school closes due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19

Twenty five percent of Northwest Expedition Academy staff is out due to coronavirus. They are out for positive cases or are in quarantine due to exposure.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School District decided Wednesday to close Northwest Expedition Academy because of staffing issues from COVID-19 infections.

According to Coeur d’Alene School District Spokesperson Scott Maben, students are temporarily going to starting Thursday and will continue through next week. He said the district hopes to have students back in class after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

Maben said 25 percent of staff is out right now due to coronavirus. Teachers are out for positive cases or are in quarantine due to exposure, Maben said.

“That’s a high percentage of staff to be gone,” Maben said. “We just can’t cover it with subs.”

About 40 students are out of school as well, Maben said. That is 10 percent of the schools 400 students.

Grab and go meals for students will be available Monday-Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at any of our three middle schools (Woodland, Canfield and Lakes) while the building is closed.

District administration has moved the school to the red, or high, COVID-19 risk level.

The rest of the district is currently in the orange, or moderate, COVID-19 risk level. The board voted to move the district to the risk level on Oct. 19.