Central Valley third-graders return to classrooms on Nov. 12

After a special CVSD School Board meeting was held on Friday, third-graders will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Nov. 12.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Central Valley School District plans to bring third-graders back to classrooms on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to a message to parents posted on the district's website.

The district wrote that Spokane Regional Health District is closely monitoring the cases among their younger learners who have returned, and cases have remained low.

In a message from the district, third-graders will begin with a phased A/B approach with half of third-graders starting class in-person on Thursday and the other half on Friday.

All third graders will attend in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 16, according to the message from Central Valley.

Spokane Public Schools began phasing in first-and-second-grade students following a decision made during a special board meeting last week.

Central Valley welcomed half of the second-graders back on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the message reads. The other half returned on Nov. 5, and all second graders resumed class in-person on Nov. 6.

First-grade students returned to classrooms in the Central Valley School District on Wednesday, Oct. 21, using the same system.

Transportation to and from school is available, but the district says it's urging parents to drive their kids to school, as buses will only run at 50% capacity to accommodate social distancing.

The district is prepared to switch back to virtual learning if the move becomes necessary, the message reads.

If there are two or more positive cases in one class in a 14-day period, that entire class will quarantine and switch back to virtual learning for two weeks, according to the district's COVID-19 expectations and protocols.

Parents will be notified if there are confirmed cases in their children's classes, another student in their child's class is exhibiting symptoms or is isolating, or another class at the school will be quarantining due to positive coronavirus cases.

If enough classrooms are quarantined, the entire school will shift back to online learning, the website reads.