Central Valley School District to bring back middle and high schoolers for in-person learning

The Central Valley School Board decided to phase back grades 7 - 12 beginning Feb. 1.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is about elementary school students in the Central Valley District returning to classrooms.

The Central Valley School District will be bringing middle and high school students back to classrooms in February.

The CVSD School Board decided to go ahead with the plan at a meeting on Monday, Jan. 11.

Students who have chosen options 1 or 4 will return to in-person learning in a phased in hybrid schedule starting Monday, Feb. 1, according to a message on the school district's website.

The school district said it would continue to work with building administration to roll out a hybrid schedule for middle and hybrid staff and families. The district said there will be follow up communication about schedules as the plan progresses.

Transportation will be provided, but the school district is encouraging families to transport their students to school because busses will only be running at 50% capacity.

The district is prepared to switch back to virtual learning as needed, according to the message.

The district also asks parents to follow these common expectations to make in-person learning possible.

If Spokane County Inidence rates are above 300 cases per 100 thousand for two weeks then:

Siblings and parents/guardians of any student kept/sent home for symptoms are also quarantined.

For a class B symptom that resolves itself within 24 hours, the entire household can return to school, if there are no other household cases.

The ill student can return: with a doctor’s note stating symptoms are not COVID-related; or negative COVID test; or after being out for 10 days.

Siblings and parents/guardians will be out for 24 days from the onset the ill student’s symptoms, unless: The ill student has a negative COVID test or a doctor’s note.

