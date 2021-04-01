Central Valley 4th graders to return to in-person learning Jan. 14

Fourth graders will return on a phased A/B approach with half returning on Jan. 14 and the other half returning Jan. 15.

SPOKANE, Wash — Central Valley School District will bring fourth back to in-person classes on Jan. 14, according to Superintendent Ben Small.

Fourth graders who have chosen Option 1 or 4 will return on Jan. 14.

Small said, pending support from the Spokane Regional Health District, Option 1 or 4 sixth graders would also return to in-person classes on Jan. 14. Then, Option 1 or 4 fifth graders would tentatively return on Jan. 21.

Fourth graders will return on a phased A/B approach with half returning on Jan. 14 and the other half returning Jan. 15. All fourth graders will attend in person on Jan. 19, Small said.

Fifth and sixth grade schedules will be sent out at a later date.

At Summit and Spokane Valley Learning Academy, only fourth and fifth graders would start on Jan. 14 and sixth graders would start on Jan. 21.

Transportation will be provided but the district is encouraging parents to take their kids to school if possible because buses will run at 50% capacity for social distancing.