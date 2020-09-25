Coeur d'Alene students will attend in-person classes 5 days a week beginning Oct. 5

Masks are still required on school property and buses, and students are expected to maintain physical distance as much as possible.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Students in the Coeur d'Alene School District will begin attending in-person classes five days a week beginning Monday, Oct. 5.

The district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday morning to switch from the current orange (moderate) risk level, which calls for a hybrid model of virtual and in-person learning, to the yellow (minimal) risk level after reviewing data trends on COVID-19 cases in Kootenai County.

This comes as the board also voted to change its current risk level metrics to match Panhandle Health District's model. If the health district changes its risk level, the school board will then discuss adopting the same change going forward.

“We’re in the business of learning and this is a learning process," said Rebecca Smith, a member of the Board of Trustees, during Friday's meeting.

When the district operates in yellow, all students — except those enrolled in online school — will attend school in-person every day.

Masks are still required on school property and buses and students are expected to maintain physical distance as much as possible while the district is operating in the yellow level, according to operating plans approved by the board in August.

Schools will also work to maximize the use of outdoor learning and large interior spaces.