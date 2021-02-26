Coeur d'Alene Public Schools' board approves April 5 return date

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees voted on Thursday night to bring students back to in-person learning in April.
Students would return on April 5, after spring break. The board also recommended that schools in the district should decide if they want to have soft starts when students come back, as well as recommending late starts on Wednesday.
Superintendent Steven Cook had previously recommended a start date of March 3, but that was pushed back to April 5 to allow teachers and staff to have time to prepare. Masks will be required as per the Panhandle Health District's mandate, but the board said it will coordinate with the health district about if it is safe to not have masks when students return.
Soft starts could include schools opening for students to eat breakfast or do homework, and each school will decide what they feel is the best way to start the return of students. The board also decided to wait to make a decision about full-day kindergarten.