Coeur d'Alene Public Schools' board approves April 5 return date

Schools can decided to do a soft start. The decison means students could return to classrooms after spring break.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Public Schools Board of Trustees voted on Thursday night to bring students back to in-person learning in April.

Students would return on April 5, after spring break. The board also recommended that schools in the district should decide if they want to have soft starts when students come back, as well as recommending late starts on Wednesday.

Superintendent Steven Cook had previously recommended a start date of March 3, but that was pushed back to April 5 to allow teachers and staff to have time to prepare. Masks will be required as per the Panhandle Health District's mandate, but the board said it will coordinate with the health district about if it is safe to not have masks when students return.