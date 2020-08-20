Submit your questions for Back 2 School: Your Questions Answered on KREM 2 News

Experts will answer your questions during an hourlong KREM 2 News special on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — While most school districts in the Spokane area have announced their plans for returning to school in the fall, there are still so many questions for parents to sort out.

Some of the most common questions include: Will virtual learning look different this fall than what students already experienced? How will the schools opening with in-person classes handle virus outbreaks? What are creative solutions for finding childcare?

We know you still have so many questions and KREM 2 wants to get you the answers. We’re assembling a team of experts – educators, psychologists, and public health officials — to bring you the most up-to-date information.