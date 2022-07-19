The new CEO hails from northern California and will begin his term in August.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The University of Idaho announced July 13 its new CEO will be Andrew Fields, a higher education professional with eight years of experience in branch campus leadership, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Fields will come to Idaho from Shasta College in northern California, where he oversees instruction, student services and administrative operations across three campuses as the college’s dean of extended education.

“It is an honor to join the Vandal family in North Idaho,” Fields said. "Idaho and education are both near and dear to me. I look forward to bringing my experience in strategic planning and program development to support the mission of the university statewide while meeting the needs of a rapidly growing and changing community in Coeur d’Alene.”

From the U of I Coeur d’Alene Harbor Center, Fields will oversee university programs including degree offerings, research and community outreach across the five northern counties of Idaho. He starts Aug. 17.

“Andrew has a proven track record for creating innovative college programs that leave a lasting mark on communities,” said Torrey Lawrence, provost and executive vice president at the U of I. “As an outspoken advocate for great instruction and for meeting the needs of our communities, Fields is the right fit to lead the university’s land grant mission in Coeur d’Alene.”

Fields' educational background includes:

• Doctorate of Education in education administration and leadership, University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif.

• Executive Master of Business Administration and Executive Leadership, Boise State University

• Master of Science in adventure-based management and outdoor leadership, Cal State University, Hayward

• Bachelor of Science in environmental recreation, Cal State University, Hayward

• Associate of Arts in liberal studies, DeAnza College, Cupertino, Calif.

• Welding technologies certificate, Shasta College

Fields will move to Coeur d’Alene with his wife and three children.

His appointment follows a year of leadership from Larry Stauffer, longtime dean of the college of engineering. Stauffer served as interim CEO for the Coeur d’Alene center since the departure of former CEO Charles Buck last summer.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

