Local Amazon workers can attend community college for free

Starting next quarter, Amazon workers in Spokane will be able to go to community college classes for free

SPOKANE, Wash. — A great new opportunity has emerged for local Amazon workers.

According to Community Colleges of Spokane, Amazon workers in Spokane will be able to go to community college for free. The two colleges selected to take part in this partnership are Spokane Community College (SCC) and Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC).

The new partnership will cover the cost of tuition, books and class fees. About 1,800 local workers are eligible for the new program.

“Our two colleges are the largest provider of quality educational options for working adults in our region,” said SCC President Kevin Brockbank. “We know how to meet the needs of people who are balancing work and education.”

The program will provide funding for associates and bachelor's degrees, as well as career technical programs.

“Amazon has become a major employer in the Spokane region and the Career Choice benefit allows their employees to increase their skills and education without going into debt or paying for tuition up-front,” said SFCC President Kimberlee Messina.