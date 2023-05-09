'It seems so surreal' | Almira students walk through halls of new building 2 years after devastating fire

Two years ago, an electrical fire burned Almira‘s only school building to the ground. Now, students are making history as the first to walk through the new building.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALMIRA, Wash. — Generations of families have grown up in the Almira School District. But, this year's students will be the very first to walk the halls of its newest building.

Two years ago, an electric fire burned Almira‘s only school building to the ground. The loss of this 80-year-old building devastated the community and displaced it‘s students until the new one was built.

"I think one of the biggest losses is losing the graduation pictures from the old classes," teacher April Pinar said.

Pinar teaches science at Almira. Five generations of her husband's family went to school here.

"There's history and roots, definitely," Pinar said.



The nightmare of losing the historic building is over, and the dream of a new school has come true.

"This dream is real," Pinar said. "Now, it's not just 'when the new school is built' or 'when we get there, we get there.' We're here and so we get to start brand new."



There's a bit more excitement on this first day of school for teachers and students alike," ASB Vice President Savannah Monson said. "It seems so surreal. Like, this is my school."

Bricks from the old school are embedded here to honor the past. In Pinar’s classroom, another brick salvaged from the fire can be found.

The school has served Almira for about 80 years. Now, the new school stands open for the next several generations to come.

