Almira School District holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new school 2 years after fire

ALMIRA, Wash. — On Thursday, the Almira School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new school.

The previous 80-year-old school building burned to the ground in October 2021 due to an electrical issue. The district received $13 million from the state to build a new 50,000 square foot building.

Red bricks from the old building have been added to the front steps of this new school. Almira superintendent Dan Read says he's ready to welcome students back to proper classrooms.

"I'm looking forward to the kids walking around with smiles on their faces," Read said. "Looking at the new facilities, being out on the playground—we actually have now and going to the restroom where they don't have to travel across snow banks. That's what I'll be happy to see."

Classes are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

