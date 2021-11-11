Almira School District to meet Friday to discuss construction of new high school

ALMIRA, Wash. — Just a month after a fire left Almira students without a school, Almira School District will be held its fist meeting on Friday to discuss the construction of a new school.
Almira School District will held its first meeting on Friday, Nov. 12. The committee will discuss the building and design for construction of the new Almira School District facilities. The school board meeting will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m.
After the school was declared a total loss last month, classes were moved to different locations around the town like the Almira Community Church, Almira Community Center, and others to the Coulee City.
Back in October after the fire, the school received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to assist in recovery effort through the Innovia Foundation.
Since then, the school started accepting donations through the Innovia Foundation with “Almira School Recovery.”
Other in-person and Zoom meetings are scheduled to be held throughout the month. Here is the list of the next school board meetings:
- On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the special school board meeting will hold a Zoom and in-person meeting at Almira Community Church. The meeting will include interviews and presentations by design and build teams for construction of the new school. They will decide the teams to progress to the free proposal effort which are due Nov. 22.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 17, a regular school board meeting will take place over Zoom and in person at 5:30 p.m., in Almira Community Center. The meeting will be a bout reports, consent agenda, action items. The board will select teams to provide fee structure information to be considered at the Nov. 29 school board meeting.
- On Wednesday, Nov. 17, joint school board meeting will be held over Zoom and in person at Coulee-Hartline SD. The school board meeting will report and discussion on the Almira and Coulee/Hartline academic and extracurricular cooperative. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
- On Monday, Nov. 29, a special board meeting will be held over Zoom and in person at Almira Community Center. The School Board will be approving a bid and sectioning a design/build team. The meeting will be taking place at 5:30 p.m.