Almira School District to meet Friday to discuss construction of new high school

Almira School District will held its first meeting on Friday, Nov. 12. The committee will discuss the building and design for construction of the new Almira School District facilities. The school board meeting will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m.

After the school was declared a total loss last month, classes were moved to different locations around the town like the Almira Community Church, Almira Community Center, and others to the Coulee City.

Back in October after the fire, the school received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to assist in recovery effort through the Innovia Foundation.

Since then, the school started accepting donations through the Innovia Foundation with “Almira School Recovery.”

Other in-person and Zoom meetings are scheduled to be held throughout the month. Here is the list of the next school board meetings: