SPOKANE, Wash. — In the wake of a threat made on social media to Lewis and Clark High School, KREM 2 looked at how Spokane Public Schools support students.

When students arrived at Lewis and Clark High School Monday morning they were met with extra police and security. This after someone posted a threat on social media over the weekend. The school and police investigated a similar threat last school year.

More than 400 students were absent from class at Lewis and Clark High School Monday. A school spokesperson said it was a little more than double the amount of absences for a typical Monday.

School counselors were available to students who were troubled by the threat. And they are available every day. The school district has at least one counselor in every school to support students with personal issues. The high schools have more than one counselor.

"Spokane Public Schools also has mental health therapists that are in the majority of the buildings,” David Crump, director of high school student services and mental health services, said.

The counselors work with students on relationship building short-term crisis management, problem-solving, coping strategies and even trauma.

"They do a lot of different services and they are really sensitive to the kids' needs,” Crump said.

Crump said they use different methods to reach students. This includes having peer mentoring programs, group sessions, and one-on-one meetings with counselors.

“When you have two or three counselors and 500 students they may do small groups and schedule time to do that,” Crump said.

The school district trains teachers and other faculty members to look for students who might be troubled. They are trained to identify changes in students’ behaviors. He used the example of when a student is usually outgoing and extroverted and suddenly begins to seem withdrawn.

“The best thing that we do is we look for a change in behavior. It’s not the direction of the change, it’s the fact that they are changing and try to do an intervention and talk with the students. We’ve train staff to be aware,” Crump said.

The district also partners with community organizations and the police department to get students into programs that could address their issues.

