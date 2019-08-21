SPOKANE, Wash — Medical students at Washington State University in downtown Spokane can now print out model organs using a 3D printer.

Program leaders said this is an easier way to better understand how each organ works.

It's how the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine is embracing the "maker movement," which enables students to practice while doing, according to Director of Education in Information Technology Ericka Fleck.

"When we put the innovative technology in the hands of the students, it gives them the power and the creativity to start trying new things," Fleck said.

The 3D printer is not currently integrated in the health sciences curriculum. But medical students are encouraged to use it for their studies.

"We are very much invested in making sure our students know how to use that technology and feel that's it's something to not be afraid of, but to have fun with and embrace," Fleck said.

The latest model, a 3D printed heart, is just one of many models the college can print. The National Institute of Health provides different models of both healthy and non-healthy organs for free.

"That's much easier for our students to have access to than for us to get access to the real thing," Fleck said.

The first project WSU medical students wanted to try was to print a stethoscope.

"Those are actually very expensive medical devices and in areas and countries where those medical devices are cost prohibitive, a 3D printed stethoscope can go a long way," Fleck said.

Right now, the left hemisphere of a human brain is being printed. It still has some time before it reaches it's complete form.

3D Printing, and whatever new technology comes next, is creating endless learning opportunities for our future doctors.

