3 things to know Tuesday

Forum on mascot change for NCHS; 'Critical need' exists for Spokane lifeguards & swim instructors; GU baseball achieves first ranking in four years

The Spokane Public Schools board is looking for community members' feedback on changes to North Central High School's mascot.

During a meeting in March, the board discussed possible changes to the high school's mascot and accompanying symbol. NCHS has had an Indian as its mascot since the 1920s, but many people have said the imagery is offensive and inappropriate.

The City of Spokane is in dire need of lifeguards and swim instructors as it prepares to open six aquatic centers for summer 2021 operations.

Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones said the city will still be able to reopen aquatic centers if the county moves back to Phase 2 of reopening. Fifty participants and swimmers would be allowed at each aquatic center under Phase 2 guidelines, he said.

Monday Gonzaga was rewarded after going 4-0 this past weekend and winning nine of their last ten by getting a number next to their name.