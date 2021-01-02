3 things to know Monday

Students return to school in Central Valley; Seniors in North Idaho can get the vaccine; Levies are up for a vote in February's special election.

For the first time in nearly a year - students in the Central Valley District will be attending class in person Monday morning.

Central Valley School District has been slowly phasing students back into the classroom since mid-September.

Their latest update in protocols will focus on a hybrid schedule for middle and high school students. Read more.

Some providers in North Idaho are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people who are 65 years of age or older.

Vaccinations for those ages 65 and older are expected to begin on Monday, Feb.1 throughout the state of Idaho, according to the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Panhandle Health District will receive 2,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and the amount will increase to 3,800 doses for the following weeks, spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said in a press release on Friday. Doses will be evenly distributed to each county in North Idaho based on population. Read more.

Voters in 27 of Washington's 39 counties will weigh in on levies in the 2021 February Special Election. This includes multiple counties in Eastern Washington.