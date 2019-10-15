WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 4.7 magnitude earthquake near Walnut Creek Monday night.

Areas nearby such as Vacaville and some places as far as Sacramento have reported feeling the earthquake around the time it happened.

According to Dr. Lucy Jones, an earthquake expert and seismologist, the quake was a M4.5 earthquake that happened around 10:33 p.m..

In a tweet, she said that since any quake can be a foreshock that there's a slight increase in the chance of a bigger earthquake in the next few days at the same location near the Calaveras fault.

For people taking the Bay Area Rapid Transit [BART], the earthquake felt in the area impacted the BART service. Riders can expect residual delays of 20 minutes throughout the BART system.

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area tweeted that there is no tsunami threat expected the earthquake.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Other communities who felt the earthquake:

