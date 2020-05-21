CASCADE, Idaho — Two more earthquakes rattled Central Idaho Thursday morning, sending out tremors that could be felt in the Treasure Valley.

The quakes happened in the mountains about 40 miles east of Cascade. The first, which struck at 5:05 a.m., registered as a 3.4 in magnitude, and was followed at 5:33 a.m. by a 4.4-magnitude quake.

The two quakes follow another 4.4-magnitude earthquake in that same area on May 13. A larger earthquake - 6.5 in magnitude - was recorded on March 31, with powerful shaking and aftershocks widely felt in Boise and other Treasure Valley cities.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

